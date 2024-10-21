Foreign secretary to lead Bangladesh delegation at BRICS Summit in Kazan

Bangladesh will attend the BRICS Summit, a bloc of developing economies, in the city of Kazan, Russia, from Tuesday (22 October) to Thursday (24 October) this week.

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin is scheduled to lead the Bangladesh delegation at the Summit, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB yesterday (20 October).

The Foreign Secretary is also expected to hold some bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders in Kazan, Russia, he said.

Foreign Secretary Jashim will leave Russia for home on October 25.

Meanwhile, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on Sunday, canceled his trip to Russia for the BRICS Summit after an accident at home that left him with a cut in the neck, his office said.

The 78-year-old leader was scheduled to attend the Summit.

On the other hand, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from October 22-23 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, to be held in Kazan, under the Chairmanship of Russia.

The Summit, themed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues.

The Summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration.