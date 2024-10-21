Foreign secretary to lead Bangladesh delegation at BRICS Summit in Kazan

Bangladesh

UNB
21 October, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 11:31 am

Related News

Foreign secretary to lead Bangladesh delegation at BRICS Summit in Kazan

Foreign Secretary Jashim will leave Russia for home on October 25

UNB
21 October, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 11:31 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh will attend the BRICS Summit, a bloc of developing economies, in the city of Kazan, Russia, from Tuesday (22 October) to Thursday (24 October) this week.

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin is scheduled to lead the Bangladesh delegation at the Summit, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB yesterday (20 October).

The Foreign Secretary is also expected to hold some bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders in Kazan, Russia, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Foreign Secretary Jashim will leave Russia for home on October 25.

Meanwhile, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on Sunday, canceled his trip to Russia for the BRICS Summit after an accident at home that left him with a cut in the neck, his office said.

The 78-year-old leader was scheduled to attend the Summit.

On the other hand, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from October 22-23 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, to be held in Kazan, under the Chairmanship of Russia.

The Summit, themed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues.

The Summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration.

Top News

BRICS / summit / Foreign Secretary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

2h | Videos
Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

3h | Videos