Foreign observers to be welcomed to general elections: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 08:09 pm

Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday said the Election Commission (EC) will liberally welcome foreign observers to the national elections.

"Foreign observers will be generously welcomed...but there is an issue to this end. Those (the foreign observers), who are interested (to come to Bangladesh) must get the visa," he told reporters at the EC Secretariat here.

"We do believe our government wants fair elections. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Home Ministry will cooperate with them to this end," he said.

Replying to a question about BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's chance to participate in the upcoming elections, Awal said whether the BNP chief would be able to join the elections will be examined legally when the time comes.

"It will be seen when it (elections) comes. Everything will be decided in line with the laws. Now I can't say anything in advance," he said.

