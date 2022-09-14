Foreign Ministry urged to promote positive articles on Bangladesh

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs has recommended promoting constructive and positive articles and essays to keep image of Bangladesh intact in the country and abroad.

The committee recommended the move at its 30th meeting held Wednesday (14 September) at Jatiya Sangsad. 

Committee president Muhammad Faruk Khan MP chaired the meeting, said a press release. 

A report on the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India was presented at the meeting.

The parliamentary committee also advised expanding Bangladesh's trade and commerce with Bhutan. 

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Bhutan, and concerned senior officials of the ministry.

 

Foreign Ministry / image crisis

