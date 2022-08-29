Foreign ministry summons Myanmar envoy over mortar fire at border

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the ambassador of Myanmar to Bangladesh over mortar shells landing inside the Bangladesh border from his country.

The Myanmar ambassador was summoned on Monday (29 August) over the incident, sources at the ministry said.

Two heavy mortar shells, reportedly fired from Myanmar, landed next to a local mosque on the Bangladesh border at Tumbru of Ghumdhum union in Naikhongchari, Bandarban, causing severe panic among locals around 2:30pm Sunday (28 August).

According to Ghumdhum locals, there is an ongoing brawl between the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed organisation based in Rakhine State, and the Myanmar Army across the border for over two weeks.

Apparently, there was a fierce fight between the two sides on Sunday morning. At noon, helicopters and warplanes of the Myanmar Army were seen circling the border. Later, mortar shells fell on the border of Bangladesh.