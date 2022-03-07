Foreign ministry spreading historic March 7 speech globally: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said his ministry has been working to spread the essence of Bangabandhu's historic 7 March speech worldwide as it is not only a source of strength to Bengalis independence also an inspiration to all freedom aspiring people.

"The speech has already been translated into six official languages of the UN and in many more ... we will be doing it," he said.

The foreign minister told the newsmen after paying deep homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at the Bangabandhu corner in the foreign ministry to commemorate the historic 7 March.

The historic 7 March speech has so far been translated into a total of 17 foreign languages taking the epic speech closer to the people across the world, according to the official source.



Dr Momen said he directed all 81 Bangladesh missions to celebrate the day at their host countries for spreading the essence of Bangabandhu's historic speech to people of all nations.

He said the ministry has involved many other personalities and expatriate Bangladeshis in this regard.

Bangabandhu's momentous speech, touted as an indirect declaration of the country's independence in 1971, has been included in the Memory of the World International Register, maintained by the Unesco, in the French capital of Paris in 2017.



The foreign minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking the initiative in this regard and also thanked Unesco to recognize Bangabandhu's historic speech.

"We are happy that the foreign ministry had worked for it...Bangabandhu's speech is the only verbal one that has been included in the Unesco's register," he said.

Recalling his presence on that day in 1971 at the then racecourse where Bangabandhu delivers his historic speech, Momen said that this is the day when people realized that the independence of Bangladesh had been declared.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and other high officials of the foreign ministry were also present.



The Memory of the World International Register, a list of documents having global significance, has the objective to ensure the preservation of, and access to, documentary heritage in various parts of the world.



Bangabandhu's 7 March speech, which had changed the course of the country's history, has earlier been selected as one of the most rousing and inspirational wartime speeches in the last 2,500 years.