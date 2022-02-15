Foreign ministry to propose SOP for border-side projects at meeting next week

The foreign ministry is expected to propose a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) to India on the border-side infrastructure development projects to solve the recurring problems during the bilateral meeting scheduled next week.

The issues to implement the infrastructures within 150 metres of the Bangladesh-India borders were discussed at a meeting held Tuesday at the foreign ministry, a participant of the meeting told The Business Standard that.

Despite agreement of the two prime ministers of Bangladesh and India to construct infrastructure within 150 metres of the borders in 2017, as many as six projects undertaken by Bangladesh have been stuck up due to the objection of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India prompting rise in project cost and implementation time, the foreign ministry official said.

On the other hand, as many as 30 of their projects are also stuck up due to the objection of Bangladesh, claims the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami.

He said a bilateral inter-ministerial meeting is slated for 22 February in New Delhi to jointly address the pending border-side infrastructure issues.

The Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is scheduled to visit India on 23-25 February and address the pending issues including the border-side infrastructure development.