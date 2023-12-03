Foreign ministry clarifies Facebook post on election, BNP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said its Facebook post regarding the upcoming election, criticising BNP for resorting to arson, strikes, and blockades, was to convey the message to a wider audience.

"I believe one of the biggest reasons for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to share information on its Facebook page or any other social media is to quickly reach out to people, as we have a large audience. Nothing else," Rafiqul Alam, an alternative spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said in response to a query from reporters at a weekly briefing on Sunday (3 December).

The foreign ministry made a Facebook post on Saturday stating, "A faction of BNP, a major opposition political party, instead of participating, resorted to burning private and public properties, blockades, strikes & hartals, and is boycotting the upcoming election (although many of its own leaders are participating)."

The foreign ministry spokesperson was asked several other questions regarding its recent press releases on nomination submissions by the foreign minister and the state minister.

On 29 November, a foreign ministry press release stated that "Foreign Minister Dr Momen has submitted his nomination form for Sylhet-1 seat."

Earlier on 28 November, another press release titled "Foreign Minister was greeted by leaders and activists in Sylhet" stated, "After receiving party nomination, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen reached Sylhet today (28 November) and received greetings from leaders and activists."

When asked whether the ministry shared the information on its own or if it was directed by the ministers, and if the action breached the election code of conduct, Rafiqul Alam said, "The decision to share the information was made by the ministry. You may interpret it differently."

In response to a question about whether the ministry took permission from the Election Commission for campaigning in favour of the ministers, Rafiqul Alam said, "What I understand is this is public knowledge. I'm not sure if there is any need to seek the commission's permission for sharing such information. All of us are watching it, and you (journalists) are writing about it."

"Where has the election code of conduct been breached?" the spokesperson asked the reporter who posed the question.