Foreign ministry asked to respond to US sanctions with accurate info 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 05:26 pm

Related News

Foreign ministry asked to respond to US sanctions with accurate info 

On 10 December last year, the US State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 05:26 pm
Foreign ministry asked to respond to US sanctions with accurate info 

The cabinet committee on law and order has instructed the foreign ministry to reach out to the USA with accurate information to undo the US sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and some of its top officials last year over human rights issues.    

"The US move on Bangladesh security agencies, based on false and fabricated information picked from social media, is not appropriate. They levied the sanctions without varying the facts," AKM Mozammel Haque, president of the committee and also the liberation war affairs minister, told journalists after the meeting in Dhaka Wednesday.

He said the meeting asked the foreign ministry to respond to the USA with "accurate and comprehensive information".      

Earlier in the first week of January, the Standing Committee on Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended the foreign ministry to appoint lobbyists in Washington for Dhaka so that Bangladesh is not portrayed in a negative light to the USA.   

On 10 December last year, the US State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials, including the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) and former RAB director general (DG) Benazir Ahmed.

Due to the sanctions, they will not get a US visa, and may even have their assets in the US confiscated.

After that, US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller was summoned by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen to convey Dhaka's discontent over the designated sanctions.

The foreign minister also wrote to his US counterpart Antony Blinken requesting a review of the sanctions.

AKM Mozammel Haque Wednesday also said the government has decided to revoke passports of Bangladeshi citizens who are conspiring against the nation from abroad.

The liberation war affairs minister said the cabinet committee meeting decided on formulating laws mandating dope tests for government jobs and college and university admissions.

He expressed condolences on the recent fire incidents in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps and said investigation is underway to find out the reasons behind those fires.

"Rohingyas are getting involved in drug smuggling and local narcotics networks since the country cannot prosecute the displaced people under Bangladesh's laws. The authorities have been instructed to restrain them from drugs by any means using alternative measures," he added.

The minister further said foreign nationals whose passports have expired will be kept in safe homes and deported to their home countries.

Top News

US sanctions on RAB / Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

5h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

7h | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1d | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

1h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

3h | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

3h | Videos
Health Benefits of Malta

Health Benefits of Malta

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found