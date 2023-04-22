Foreign ministers of different countries send Eid greetings to FM Momen

Foreign ministers of different countries and heads of international organisations greeted Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, foreign ministers of various countries of the Muslim world, in addition to the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Ibrahim Taha and D-8 Secretary General Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam sent greetings to Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In these greetings, the foreign ministers of the respective countries and the secretaries general of international organisations, wished good health for Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his family, reads a press release.

At the same time they said wished AK Abdul Momen continued success and wished welfare, prosperity, peace and stability of Bangladesh and its people.

In the greeting message, they also expressed strong confidence that their friendly relations with Bangladesh will be deeper and stronger in the future.