Foreign Minister visits Bangladesh Peacekeepers Contingents in South Sudan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 August, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2021, 06:41 pm

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen visited Bangladesh Peacekeeping Contingents in South Sudan yesterday.

During his interaction with Bangladesh Engineering Construction Unit and Bangladesh Marine Forces Unit deployed in UNMISS in Juba, the Foreign Minister remarked that our peacekeepers have enhanced the prestige of Bangladesh internationally by dint of their dedicated and efficient services in the UN Peacekeeping Missions.

 "Bangladesh is now the top most Troops contributing country to the UN Peacekeeping operations owing to the efficiency, acumen and professionalism of our peacekeepers," Foreign Minister added.

 Bangladesh Contingent in UNMISS comprises a good number of female peacekeepers along with the male peacekeepers.

Later in the day, the Foreign Minister had interactions with the Acting Special Representatives of UN Secretary General of UNMISS, the Forces Commander of UNMISS, Mission Chief as well as the Deputy Forces Commander of UNMISS. 

During the interactions, the High Officials apprised the Foreign Minister about the activities of the UNMISS. The High Officials profusely praised the role of Bangladesh Peacekeepers in UNMISS.

