Foreign minister urges Indonesia to ease market access for readymade garments

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 11:49 am

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen meets his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on 4 September 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen meets his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on 4 September 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen requested his Indonesian counterpart to ease the market access for Bangladeshi readymade garment products in Indonesia.

Expressing his satisfaction over the recent increase in bilateral trade volume between the two countries surpassing $3 billion mark, Dr Momen noted the stark imbalance between Bangladesh's import and export volumes, reads a press release. 

The gap can only be reduced by promoting export of Bangladeshi products to the Indonesian markets especially the ones that Bangladesh has competitive advantage in, he said during a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on Monday (4 September).

Recognising Indonesia as an important trade partner of Bangladesh in the ASEAN region, he said that there were great potentials to further enhance bilateral trade and investment, given the complementary strengths and resources. He expressed his hope that the bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement between the two countries would be finalised soon.

The two foreign ministers discussed various aspects of bilateral relationship between the two countries including cooperation in trade and investment and collaboration between the two countries in the international forums, Bangladesh's bid to become a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN and the issue of the repatriation of the forcible displaced Myanmar nationals (the Rohingyas) temporality sheltered in Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Marsudi underscored the historic socio-economic development under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Noting that Bangladesh and Indonesia enjoy cultural similarity and a historical bond at the people-to-people level, she emphasised on exploring new avenues of collaboration and partnership to build a stronger, more vibrant relationship between our two great nations. The ministers stressed upon the potential of further enhancing collaboration to ensure energy and food security.

During the meeting the two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on the cooperation between the two countries on the energy sector. Dr Momen also signed a bilateral MOU in agricultural cooperation on behalf of Bangladesh.

While the energy-sector MOU aims at promoting long-term sale and delivery of the conventional form of energy to and developing new and renewable energy sources and power plants in Bangladesh, the Agriculture one is intended to foster collaboration in producing, marketing, promoting technology transfer and exchange of best practices in the field of agricultureD

Dr Momen is now visiting Jakarta to accompany President Mohammed Shahabuddin as the latter, at the invitation of President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, is participating in the 43rd ASEAN Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit – two grand events attended by top leaders from the Southeast Asia region and beyond.

 

 

