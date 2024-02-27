Foreign minister takes 34 diplomats on outreach programme in Cox’s Bazar

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud arrives in the Cox's Bazar Railway Station with a 34-member foreign diplomats delegation on 27 February, 2014.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud arrived in Cox's Bazar this afternoon with 34 diplomats, including the heads of 24 international missions, on an outreach programme to showcase Bangladesh and its progress today (27 February).

They arrived at the beach city on a special train at 3:30pm, where they were welcomed by Whip of National Parliament, also MP of Cox's Bazar 3 Sadar-Ramu-Eidgaon constituency, Saimum Sarwar Kamal.

A Rakhine dance was performed in their honour. The delegates took pictures and toured the interior of the Cox's Bazar Railway station.

They then went to the Royal Tulip Hotel in Inani with the foreign minister.

Sarwar Kamal said various programmes have been arranged for the delegation, including a visit to the Rohingya camp.

Diplomats from the European Union, Russia, China, South Korea, Italy, Denmark, Kosovo, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Vatican, Bhutan, Spain, Argentina, Libya, Singapore, Australia, Egypt, and France were part of the group.