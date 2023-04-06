Foreign minister, state minister, secretary mourn death of former Bangladesh Press Counselor to UN Abdul Hannan

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Foreign State Minister Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen have extended condolences over the passing away of Abdul Hannan, former Bangladeshi Press Counselor to UN Permanent Mission.

Abdul Hannan passed away in his residence in Dhaka on Wednesday (5 April). He was 88 years old at the time of his death.

He is survived by one daughter, and one son.