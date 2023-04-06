Foreign minister, state minister, secretary mourn death of former Bangladesh Press Counselor to UN Abdul Hannan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 10:31 am

Foreign minister, state minister, secretary mourn death of former Bangladesh Press Counselor to UN Abdul Hannan

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 10:31 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Foreign State Minister Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen have extended condolences over the passing away of Abdul Hannan, former Bangladeshi Press Counselor to UN Permanent Mission.

Abdul Hannan passed away in his residence in Dhaka on Wednesday (5 April). He was 88 years old at the time of his death.

He is survived by one daughter, and one son.

 

 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

1h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

12h | Features
The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1d | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

15h | TBS World
“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

18h | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

20h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

23h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka