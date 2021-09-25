Foreign minister publishes book on life and works of PM Hasina on the occasion of her 75th birthday

Bangladesh

Foreign minister publishes book on life and works of PM Hasina on the occasion of her 75th birthday

The foreign minister handed over the book to PM Hasina at a handover ceremony held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel at 455 Madison Avenue in New York

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's new book "Sheikh Hasina: Bimughdha Bishhoy (An Enchanting Wonder)" has been published on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday.

The foreign minister handed over the book to PM Hasina at a handover ceremony held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel at 455 Madison Avenue in New York.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, adviser to the Prime Minister on Information and Communication Technology, was present during the handover.

The book, edited by Momen, contains 75 writings by politicians, ministers, members of parliament, high-ranking government officials, university professors, eminent journalists and writers, as well as intellectuals and people of various professions.

It highlights various aspects of Hasina's personal life, political involvement and multi-faceted leadership.

In this book published by the Chandrabati Academy, the PM's brilliance, dedication, vision and creativity as a leader have all been highlighted.

Regarding the book, Momen said that it has been published to aid people in knowing about the struggles of Hasina and spread her vision for development among people.

