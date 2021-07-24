Foreign Minister mourns over lives lost to severe floods in Germany 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 12:27 pm

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen expressed his deep condolences at the tragic loss of lives in western Germany as a result of severe floods. 

In a message sent to the Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, Heiko Maas, Dr Momen conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives. 

"Our prayers are with those who are still missing, and those who suffered injuries or loss of homes," he added.

Foreign Minister expressed the hope that with the intensive efforts launched by the German Federal and State Governments, the people affected will soon be able to overcome this difficult time.

