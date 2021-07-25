Foreign Minister mourns loss of lives by the landslides in the Indian State of Maharashtra

Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen expressed his deep condolences over the loss of lives at the tragic incident of the landslides triggered by monsoon rain floods in the State of Maharashtra. In a message sent to External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar, Foreign Minister Momen said Bangladesh stands ready at this difficult time to extend support in every possible way as and when required, read a press release.

He said, in light of increased scourges of climate change, Bangladesh and India need to work together to manage and cope with the post-disaster impacts. It may here be mentioned that Bangladesh and India signed an MoU on cooperation for disaster management during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2021 to attend the celebrations of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Momen prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased souls, speedy recovery of the injured persons as well as for the bereaved and affected families so that they have the strength to bear the irreparable loss.