Foreign Minister Momen signs condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today signed the condolence book that opened at the British High Commission following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In his condolence message, the foreign minister wrote that the Queen "left a legacy incomparable in human history and lived with honour and dignity."

After signing the book, the foreign minister gracefully recalled his meeting with the Queen twice; once in 1961 when the Queen visited the then East Pakistan and again in 2010 when the Queen paid a visit to the UN in New York.

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson received the foreign minister at the official residence of the high commissioner, reads a press release.

The high commissioner thanked the foreign minister for visiting the residence to show respect to the Queen.

