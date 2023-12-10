Foreign Minister Momen in Qatar to attend 'Doha Forum 2023'

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is attending the 'Doha Forum 2023' in Qatar. The two-day Forum began today, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said at a weekly media briefing.

Doha Forum is a platform that welcomes a diversity of viewpoints, reflecting the many perspectives and interests of all people, especially those whose voices are often ignored.

It is founded on the belief that constructive dialogue is the best – if not the only – way to create sustainable safety, justice and freedom in an interconnected world.

Speaking at the opening session of the Doha Forum, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Security Council to press for averting a humanitarian catastrophe. Regrettably, the Council failed to do it, but that does not make it less necessary.

"So, I can promise I will not give up," the UN chief said.

The 21st edition of Doha Forum gathers the world's top officials, executives, and thinkers to address the most pressing unresolved questions in the following areas:

International Relations and Security, Economic Policy and Development

Cyber Security, Data Privacy, and Artificial Intelligence, Sustainability

Building on previous editions, engaging the most current discourse, and setting the stage for future action, Doha Forum 2023 will ask how countries can build interconnected futures of prosperity and well-being.

Under the banner of "Diplomacy, Dialogue, Diversity," Doha Forum promotes the interchange of ideas and discourse towards policy-making and action-oriented recommendations.