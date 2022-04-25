Foreign Minister Momen calls for investment from CICA member states

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has called for investment from CICA member states while holding a meeting today with Kairat Sarybay, the executive director of CICA.

The meeting, held at a city hotel this morning, had representation from the CICA Secretariat and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the government of Bangladesh, said a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Dr Momen invited investors from CICA (The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia) member states to invest in different sectors, particularly the priority sectors in the economic zones of Bangladesh. The current work priorities of Bangladesh regarding CICA areas of cooperation were laid out with due importance.

The foreign minister appreciated the role of Kazakhstan for its leading initiative to establish CICA, which has emerged as a vital forum for pursuing peace, security and development in Asia.

Photo: Courtesy

He also underscored the need for regular exchange of visits at high political and official levels to strengthen existing relations.

The meeting concluded with a shared interest to collaborate and share experience towards a more efficient partnership in the days to come, read the media release.

Executive Director Sarybay is on an official visit to Bangladesh from 23-26 April. During the visit, Sarybay also met with officials of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS).