Foreign Minister Momen calls for investment from CICA member states

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 04:32 pm

Related News

Foreign Minister Momen calls for investment from CICA member states

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 04:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has called for investment from CICA member states while holding a meeting today with Kairat Sarybay, the executive director of CICA.

The meeting, held at a city hotel this morning, had representation from the CICA Secretariat and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the government of Bangladesh, said a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Dr Momen invited investors from CICA (The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia) member states to invest in different sectors, particularly the priority sectors in the economic zones of Bangladesh. The current work priorities of Bangladesh regarding CICA areas of cooperation were laid out with due importance.

The foreign minister appreciated the role of Kazakhstan for its leading initiative to establish CICA, which has emerged as a vital forum for pursuing peace, security and development in Asia. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

He also underscored the need for regular exchange of visits at high political and official levels to strengthen existing relations.

The meeting concluded with a shared interest to collaborate and share experience towards a more efficient partnership in the days to come, read the media release.

Executive Director Sarybay is on an official visit to Bangladesh from 23-26 April. During the visit, Sarybay also met with officials of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS).

CICA / Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

3h | Panorama
Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

5h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Our farmlands are disappearing fast. Compact housing can be a solution 

6h | Panorama
he 35 MW plant has 1,37,520 solar panels and 12 central inverters – 3.125 MW each – to supply electricity to the national grid. Photo: Courtesy

SPECTRA SOLAR PARK: New generation takes an interest in renewables

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

2h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Self Protect: An emergency safety app

3h | Videos
Is now the right time to buy gold?

Is now the right time to buy gold?

6h | Videos
When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

2
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2