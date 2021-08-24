FM proposes joint venture agriculture projects with South Africa

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abudl Momen has proposed joint venture agricultural projects with South Africa taking into account the plenty of unutilized land in the country.

The foreign minister put forward the proposal during a meeting with South African Minister for Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Angela Thoko Didiza at her office on Monday, said a Foreign Ministry press release on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two Ministers focused on possible cooperation in agriculture areas between the two countries.

At that time Dr Momen said that cooperation between the two countries in different segments of agriculture including fisheries and livestock as well as institutional cooperation would engender a win-win situation for both countries.

With the knowledge and expertise of Bangladesh entrepreneurs and land of the South African side, contract farming projects may be initiated, the foreign minister said.

Dr Momen also proposed joint ventures in sectors like readymade garments, ICT and pharmaceuticals to expand the relations with South Africa.

During the meeting, the South African agriculture minister suggested that both countries may cooperate in Environment including forests, fisheries and land reforms and other areas.

Dr Momen proposed to the South African Agriculture Minister for the establishment of a centre on agricultural cooperation in South Africa which may be named as Bangabandhu-Mandela Agricultural Research Centre. The Agricultural Minister of South Africa stated that both sides may assign agricultural experts to discuss the project.

To that end, Angela suggested establishing contacts between agricultural councils of the two countries to promote the overall agricultural relations through signing a Memorandum of Understanding.