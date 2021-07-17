Foreign Minister holds meeting with Uzbekistan President

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 01:30 pm

Related News

Foreign Minister holds meeting with Uzbekistan President

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 01:30 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Photo: Collected

On Friday Foreign Minister Dr Abdul Momen had a meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the frame of an International Conference titled "Central and South Asia: Regional connectivity. Challenges and opportunities" in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Dr Momen conveyed greetings and best wishes to the President of Uzbekistan on behalf of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

An exchange of views took place on topical issues of the international and regional agenda, prospects for expanding multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Bangladesh, issues of further expansion of practical interaction and promotion of new cooperation projects of the two countries, further deepening economic cooperation between Central Asia and South Asia, which has historically and closely linked to our region in economic, social, cultural and civilizational dimensions.

Foreign Minister shared with the President of Uzbekistan youth activities of Bangladesh. Dr Momen informed that, "youth activities are improving much in Bangladesh and they are directed to increase youth resilience to violent extremism and Antidemocratic activities. Accordingly, now young people are playing a vital role in the economic and political growth of Bangladesh".

Dr Momen handed over an invitation letter to the Uzbekistan President from President Md Abdul Hamid to pay an official visit to Dhaka preferably in December this year. The Uzbekistan President happily accepted the invitation and expressed thanks and gratitude to the Bangladesh President and told that he would check his agenda for December 2021 and try to visit as soon as possible.

Foreign Minister noted the importance of opening the Uzbekistan Embassy in Dhaka, resumption of Direct Passenger Flights between Dhaka and Tashkent to bring bilateral and interregional relations to a new height Mr. Mirziyoyev assured that the Uzbekistan Government would examine the resumption of direct flights. 

Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan who was present during the meeting requested his colleague to start necessary steps for opening the Uzbekistan Embassy in Dhaka.

At the end of the meeting, Dr Momen appreciated the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to strengthen regional connectivity. The President thanked him for participating in the international conference and told that his appreciation and inspiration would help go forward.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Uzbekistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: What will happen if the lockdown is relaxed?

TBS Current Affairs: What will happen if the lockdown is relaxed?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Mad rush of homebound people in Shimulia ferry terminal, hygiene rules ignored

TBS Today: Mad rush of homebound people in Shimulia ferry terminal, hygiene rules ignored

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Orion launches home appliances brand

TBS Today: Orion launches home appliances brand

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident