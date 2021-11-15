Foreign minister, his Sri Lankan counterpart stress on strong bilateral relations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 09:02 pm

They also pledged to explore the possible collaboration between Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University of Bangladesh and National Institute of Oceanographic Marine Sciences of Sri Lanka

Picture: PID
Picture: PID

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Sri Lankan counterpart Prof Gamini Lakshman Peiris have stressed on strong bilateral relations between their respective countries as the two foreign ministers met at state guest house Padma on Monday (15 November).

Dr Momen congratulated Prof Gamini Lakshman Peiris on his new appointment as the foreign minister of Sri Lanka and thanked him for attending the 21st meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers' (COM) physically despite the global Covid-19 related health concerns, said a press release. 

The foreign minister also stated that Bangladesh attaches high importance to its relations with Sri Lanka, which he termed excellent, based on the historical linkages, friendship, and commonalities of views and shared vision of prosperity.

Recalling the state visit of Mahinda Rajapaksa, the prime minister of Sri Lanka to Dhaka on 19 – 20 March 2021 on the occasion of Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, he noted that it contributed in strengthening the ties of the two countries.

Gamini Lakshman Peiris expressed his happiness for meeting his Bangladeshi counterpart. He recalled the recent meeting of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the World Leaders' Summit of CoP-26 and said that the leadership of Sri Lanka highly appreciated the recent economic development of Bangladesh.

Peiris reiterated the importance of close relations between the two neighbours. He particularly stressed on further cooperation in the sectors like trade and commerce, investment, tourism, connectivity, agriculture, fisheries, education, and people to people contact. 

The two ministers further emphasised on expeditious conclusion of PTA and enhancement of trade and commerce between the two countries. They underscored to further strengthen air and maritime connectivity for the greater benefit of the two countries, the press release added. 

The Sri Lankan foreign minister sought collaboration on the area of e-commerce, involvement in the digital sector through sharing of Bangladesh's expertise.

Dr Momen mentioned of Bangladesh's success in the Pharmaceutical sector and urged his Sri Lankan counterpart to import pharmaceuticals products from Bangladesh.

Both foreign ministers noted the ongoing cooperation under IORA, maritime cooperation, maritime security, blue economy, climate change, prevention of over exploitation of marine resources.

They also pledged to explore the possible collaboration between Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University of Bangladesh and National Institute of Oceanographic Marine Sciences of Sri Lanka. The meeting ended with a positive note in a cordial atmosphere.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister is visiting Dhaka from 15-18 November 2021 and is expected to attend the 21st meeting of the IORA COM which is scheduled to be held on 17 November 2021.

Sri Lanka / Bangladesh / Bilateral Relations

