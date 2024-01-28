Foreign minister emphasises on economic, power sector cooperation with Nepal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 06:25 pm

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud spoke with reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 24 Jnauary. Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud spoke with reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 24 Jnauary. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has emphasised the need for expanding economic and power sector cooperation with Nepal.  

During a meeting with Nepalese Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari today, the minister also expressed his satisfaction over the increasing momentum of bilateral engagements between Bangladesh and Nepal. 

Congratulating the foreign minister, Nepalese Ambassador Bhandari termed the relationship between Bangladesh and Nepal as trouble-free relations.  

He appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for achieving unprecedented socio-economic advancement in the last fifteen years, reads a foreign ministry press release. 

He also briefed the foreign minister about the activities undertaken by the mission with view to strengthening and deepening the areas of cooperation between the two countries. 

He mentioned that the excellent relations at the political and people-to-people levels further may be strengthened in the areas like trade, connectivity, energy, tourism and education, among others.

They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest. 

Both sides agreed to advance the relations for promoting regional cooperation and they agreed to work together towards further consolidating the existing relations. 

They also stressed to work together to address challenges to be faced after graduating from LDC status. 

The Nepalese ambassador extended an invitation to Hasan Mahmud on behalf of the foreign minister of Nepal to visit the country. 

