Foreign minister assures US envoy of more security after ruckus during visit to missing BNP leader's residence

The US ambassador will be provided more security if he requests it, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen after a ruckus at a missing BNP leader's residence visited by the ambassador yesterday.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas visited the residence of Sajedul Islam Suman, general secretary of Ward-38 unit of BNP, in Saheenbagh area of the city. Sajedul has been missing since 4 December 2013. His family members said a number of men claiming to be law enforcers took him away. Sajedul's sister Sanjida Islam is the coordinator of Mayer Daak, an organisation of relatives of missing persons.

During the US ambassador's visit, people of another organisation called "Mayer Kanna" gathered in front of the house and tried to talk to the ambassador, but he did not, said sources.

Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader criticised the US ambassador for visiting the Mayer Daak coordinator's house instead of visiting the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial on Martyred Intellectuals Day.

After an event at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday told journalists, "Today suddenly the US ambassador met me (at the ministry) on an urgent basis and said he went to a house. There were many people outside the house and they wanted to say something.

"His security personnel told him to get out of there quickly, because people would block his car. In that uncertainty regarding security he left early and was very unhappy about it. I told him we will ensure his security.

"I also said we do not know who disclosed the news that he went there. Our foreign ministry does not know anything as you did not inform us. Who leaked this information? He could not answer that. We told him to figure out how that information was leaked. His guys could do it. He was a little worried."

Momen said, "I told him that I cannot stop the media. The media of our country is very alert. Although you say there is no freedom of speech, but our media is very vocal. I can put them at 10-15 feet distance from you if you want, but I cannot stop them from going anywhere."

"And regarding the people who were there, I said I cannot stop them either. All we can do is keep them at a distance for your protection. As a country of free speech they will say whatever they want. We will not be able to arrest them."

"And if someone attacks you or your people and destroys public or private property, then surely we will be able to arrest him. But otherwise I cannot do anything to them," added Momen.

Sanjida Islam told journalists, "A police team led by Tejgaon Police Station Officer in Charge Apurba Hasan came to our house two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) knowing that the US ambassador would come. Around 40 minutes before the US ambassador entered our house, the local leaders of Awami League and the members of Mayer Kanna organisation took position on the road in front of our house."

"When he was getting into the car after leaving the house, they tried to talk. At one point there was a commotion. Later, he got into the car with the help of policemen in charge of his security."

Regarding the conversion with the US ambassador, Sanjida said, "He inquired about the family members of the missing persons. He also wanted to know what we want now. We demanded a fair and impartial investigation of the incidents of disappearance."

An official of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon Division told TBS that a team led by the US ambassador went to Mayer Daak coordinator's residence and stayed there for around an hour.

However, members of another group called "Mayer Kanna" were also gathering in front of the house. When the ambassador left the place, some of them tried to talk to him, but he talked neither to the media nor to other people there, said the police official.

Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said, "Instead of going to the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial, Haas went to meet Mayer Daak coordinator on the Martyred Intellectuals Day. I want to ask him — how many people disappear in your country every month? Do not bother, we already have the stats from CNN."

He further said before commenting on the human rights situation in Bangladesh, Peter Haas must know the actual history of disappearances and killings.