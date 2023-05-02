Foreign investment proposals rise by 126.06pc in January-March: BIDA

Fully foreign and joint venture investment proposals with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) rose by 126.06 percent (Tk28,086.31 million) during the January-March quarter in 2023 compared to the same period of the preceding year 2022.

During this January-March period, BIDA received some 231 investment proposals involving Tk1,67,862.49 million, according to the latest data of the authority.

BIDA received 206 proposals involving Tk1,17,497.40 million from local investors during this January to March period while there were 11 fully foreign and 14 joint venture proposals of Tk50,365.09 million.

The investment proposals from local and foreign entrepreneurs are expected to create 39,900 job opportunities in the country.