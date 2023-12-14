Foreign intervention not desired in Bangladesh elections: Speakers

Speakers at a conference titled ‘Russia and Bangladesh: New Horizons of Cooperation’ at the RAIC Conference Room in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: UNB

Speakers at a discussion opined that other countries should not interfere in Bangladesh's upcoming parliamentary elections, noting that Bangladesh is capable of deciding its destiny.

The speakers made the remarks at a scientific and practical conference titled 'Russia and Bangladesh: New Horizons of Cooperation' at the RAIC Conference Room in Moscow on Thursday.

The Russian Association for International Cooperation (RAIC) and the Russian Friendship Society with Bangladesh jointly organised the conference.

Svetlana Zhurova, first Deputy Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, said Bangladesh and Russia have a long-standing cooperation relationship.

"The way Russia cooperated in the reconstruction process of Bangladesh during the Bangladesh Liberation War and after the war, this relationship will continue for the benefit of the people of the two countries. There are many opportunities to work with Bangladesh on various issues, including energy and agriculture, education, sports, and climate change."

Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan said the government of Bangladesh is committed to further enriching and strengthening the multifaceted relations between Russia and Bangladesh, according to a media release.

The ambassador said the export of skilled human resources from Bangladesh to various industries in Russia has started. "There is a possibility of sending more qualified human resources and more Bangladeshi students to Russian universities in the future."

Mia Sattar, president of the Russian Friendship Society with Bangladesh, an organization working on public diplomacy in Moscow, said Bangladesh can decide its destiny. "There is no room for outside interference in Bangladesh's internal affairs. Russia's relations with Bangladesh are historical, and Russia assesses the matter on a priority basis."

He said the organization will install a sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Moscow to strengthen Bangladesh's friendly relations with Russia.

"On the other hand, a statue of Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the world's first astronaut, will be given to Bangabandhu Novotheater in Dhaka. Besides, there will be a Russian University and Russian International School in Dhaka under the organization's initiative."

Deputy Secretary General of the Russian Association for International Cooperation Tatyana Mishukovskaya delivered the welcome speech on behalf of the organizing committee and read a message sent by Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy at the conference.

The conference discussed ways to expand and diversify Bangladesh-Russia bilateral relations beyond the traditional areas.

Russian specialists in South Asia participated in the discussions. Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, MGIMO University, the Diplomatic Academy, and the Russian Academy of Sciences participated in the conference.