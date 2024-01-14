Foreign-financed projects, rural connectivity top priority: Planning Minister Abdus Salam

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 04:16 pm

File Photo: Planning Minister Abdus Salam
File Photo: Planning Minister Abdus Salam

The foreign-financed projects in the country will receive the highest priority in the next five years, said newly-appointed Planning Minister Major General Abdus Salam.

"The approval process of foreign-financed projects will be expedited and emphasis will be placed on their implementation," he said while speaking to reporters at his office today (14 January) at the Secretariat.

The minister stressed the significance of these projects, noting that their quick execution was crucial for timely disbursement in the future.

"Given our reliance on foreign funding, these projects will be accorded top priority," he said.

Addressing the importance of rural development, the planning minister declared the second-highest priority for projects aimed at enhancing rural connectivity.

He said, "Paved roads will facilitate convenient travel for rural residents to urban areas, fostering increased economic activity. The resultant growth in the rural economy will make a significant contribution to our core economic development."

Minister Abdus Salam underscored health management as the third-highest priority for the next five years. 

"Securing doctors in rural areas is imperative. There will be a focus on enhancing health infrastructure to minimise the need for individuals to travel to Dhaka for medical treatment," he said.

Regarding power generation, the minister acknowledged previous successes and shifted the focus to the supply system. 

He said it is important to ensure that rural communities have access to electricity and warned of strict actions against corruption in this sector.

