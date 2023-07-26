13 foreign envoys warned for ‘violating diplomatic norms’: Shahriar Alam

The government has expressed displeasure to 13 foreign envoys in Dhaka for what it says was their "undiplomatic behaviour" regarding statements on the attack on Hero Alom.

Furthermore, they have been warned against "violating diplomatic norms" by acting without objectivity and impartiality and bypassing the government, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam on Wednesday.

Shahriar made the remarks in a press briefing after a meeting with the ambassadors and high commissioners of the 13 foreign missions on the day at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka.

The envoys were invited, not summoned, the state minister said.

Mohammad A Arafat, the winner of the Dhaka-17 by-polls, and Khorshed Alam, foreign secretary of the Maritime Affairs unit of the Foreign Ministry, were also present at the meeting with the envoys.

The envoys have been told that they broke "diplomatic norms" by issuing the joint statement regarding the "unexpected incident" centring on the recent attack on Hero Alom, he added.

"We have advised them to be constructive by reminding them of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and warned them that disregard for objectivity, impartiality and impartiality will only create a crisis of mutual trust."

"We have told them (diplomats) that it was an isolated incident which cannot be used to judge that day's peaceful, fair and free elections," Shahriar said.

He highlighted that there was no violence in the election.

The state minister said, "Asharaful Alam observed the election by roaming freely in various centres throughout the day. He also did not suffer any untoward incident, nor did he make any complaint till the end of the polls.

"Other candidates also did not complain of any kind of violence or any other irregularities. So only a last-minute isolated incident at a centre presented by a handful of diplomats can never reflect a day-long peaceful election. In giving a quick response, they did not give due importance to the objectivity of their assessment."

The joint statement of the envoys had called for a full investigation and accountability for the perpetrators of the assault on independent candidate Hero Alom.

The joint statement was signed by the embassies and high commissions of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States and the delegation of the European Union.

The state minister said the ambassadors were invited, not summoned and letters are being sent today to the respective capitals of the countries, especially the Foreign Office.

This incident will not affect the relationship with each country, assured Md Shahriar Alam while adding such warnings are nothing new.