Foreign envoys pay homage to Bangabandhu

Ambassadors of Italy, China, Brazil and Nepal as well as the high commissioners of India and Sri Lanka paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Saturday.

They were addressing the webinar "The Ripple Effects of Bloody August in the History of Bangladesh," organised by the International Affairs Sub-Committee of the Awami League (AL) to mark the dark night of August 15, 1975, and the heinous grenade attacks carried out on August 21, 2004.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen was present as the chief guest at the webinar addressed by, among others, former ambassador Muhammad Zamir, the chairman of the AL international affairs sub-committee, and Dr Shammi Ahmed, secretary of the AL international affairs.

Barrister Shah Ali Farhad, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's special assistant and the AL international affairs sub-committee member, moderated the webinar.

Dr Shammi highlighted that untimely assassination hampered the country's economy and hindered the progressive principles that independent Bangladesh was built on. "The assassination of Bangabandhu was a victory for the anti-liberation forces."

Foreign Minister Dr Momen highlighted the Father of the Nation's leadership aspects and stressed the relevance of the 1970 election.

Also, he talked about how the concept of democracy came under challenge after the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming stated that he had learned a lot about Bangabandhu over the years.

"Bangabandhu was a leader of extraordinary courage and shaped the driving principles of Bangladesh. The current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is leading the nation to overcome difficulties, make remarkable progress, and make the 'Sonar Bangla' dream a reality," he said.

India High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami stated that Bangabandhu represented people's voices and embodied the meaning of freedom.

"Bangabandhu is someone who believed in inclusion and found ways to move beyond. It takes brutality to kill a 10-year-old child to end a linage. Bangabandhu is the only statesman who has multiple roads named after him," he said.

Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Banshidhar stated that the Nepalese people are emotionally attached to the people of Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is moving forward in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, achieving the dream of Bangabandhu," he said.

Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata stated that on visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial, he was shocked by the brutality of August 1975.

"The brutality of August 15 is embedded in my mind," Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sudharshan DS Seneviratne said.

Brazilan Ambassador to Bangladesh João Tabajara de Oliveira Júnior noted that although Bangabandhu was assassinated, his ideology and vision live on through the current prime minister's visionary leadership.

The ambassadors of China, Italy, Switzerland, Brazil, Vietnam, Nepal, and DPR Korea, and high commissioners of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal were among those in attendance, along with diplomatic officials from, among others, the missions of the UK, USA, Russia, Norway and Maldives.