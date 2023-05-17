Foreign envoys to get back additional security if they want, given they pay for it: Home minister

Bangladesh

UNB
17 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 09:30 pm

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Wednesday that the additional security that has been withdrawn from ambassadors of some countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, will be given back if they want, but they must pay for it.

"When we had the rise of militants, we had a reign of terror here…at that time, we used to give protection to only four embassies. It was not applied to us in writing, nor they requested us. We gave them (additional security) so that they faced no trouble," the minister said.

"We think that situation is no longer there. Since that situation is not there, we have lifted this protection. However, if an ambassador thinks it will be needed, then the new Ansar Guard Regiment will give them protection…They have to pay the cost and we will arrange for them accordingly. That's how it has been decided," he added.

The home minister made the statement in response to a question after a meeting of a taskforce assigned to implement recommendations to ensure discipline in the road transport sector and curb accidents. The meeting was held at the conference room of the Home Ministry.

He clarified more.

"I reiterate that in every embassy we have police protection for their security and there are also gunmen for the four ambassadors I spoke about. There are all kinds of protections. The protection we used to give only on the road has been withdrawn. I think I've made it clear," he said.

Asked if any attack on the ambassadors could create concern about the security condition in Bangladesh, the home minister said, "I have told you clearly, if they think they need that protection on roads, we have everything ready. They'll get it if they want to."

"We will also give this Ansar Guard Regiment to the ministers and VIPs in phases," he said.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

