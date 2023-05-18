Foreign diplomats' security not to be compromised: Quader

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 06:02 pm

Foreign diplomats' security not to be compromised: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the government will not show any laxity when it comes to ensuring security of foreign embassies and ambassadors working in Bangladesh.

"The security measures required for foreign diplomats as per international rules have not changed," said the Road Transport and Bridges minister in a statement on Thursday. 

Referring to the recent government decision to withdraw police security given to ambassadors of six countries, including the US and UK, Quader said, "The security arrangement was never permanent." 

He said the government decided to provide additional security to foreign diplomats in the backdrop of the Holy Artisan attack that killed at least 29 people in 2016.

Obaidul Quader reiterated the government's stance on not compromising with the security of foreign embassies and ambassadors.

The Awami League general secretary also criticised BNP saying their leaders are giving usual monotonous speeches every day after losing momentum in the movement.

He said, "BNP's goal is to seize power by any means, on the contrary, Awami League's driving force is only the people.

"In a movement where there is no participation of the people, a movement which is driven only by lust for power, it is ridiculous to talk about a mass coup," said Quader.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

