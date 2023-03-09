Foreign diplomats lament rate of women's economic participation while lauding Bangladesh's progress in empowering them

Foreign diplomats Wednesday lauded Bangladesh's progress in women empowerment but lamented that a large number of women are still out of economic activities.

They said a country cannot move forward leaving half its population out of economic activities.

The diplomats recommended that the poor and vulnerable women should be provided with opportunities for education, skill development and economic activities.

Ambassadors of France, Germany, Canada and Sweden made these observations in two different events – one organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Jatiya Press Club and the other by the French-German Embassy at its premises in the city – marking International Women's Day.

At the DCAB event, Swedish Ambassador Alexander Berg von Linde said digital technology is going to be an important factor in the coming days. "It can open doors for many, but also deprive others."

Lots of hatred and sexual abuses are committed through digital media, she said, adding that the authorities must create opportunities for all so they make the best use of the digital space and it is not used for harassing women.

"Opportunities for education and digital skills for the poor and vulnerable women must be ensured," Linde said.

Canadian High Commissioner Lilly Nicholls said as the media plays a critical role in creating awareness, participation of women in journalism needs to be increased.

She said the Free Media Coalition, a global initiative to support free media, will work in promoting women in journalism in Bangladesh as it can create mass awareness of gender equity.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said the country's constitution approves equal rights of all men and women, but economic deprivation leads to various other disparities in the social, political and cultural arena.

So, economic empowerment is the first thing that should be ensured for women's empowerment in other areas.

Nasim Firdaus, Bangladesh's first women officer at the foreign ministry, and former ambassador Majeda Rafiqun Nessa were honoured by the DCAB.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin, Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, and journalist Angur Nahar Monty also spoke at the event presided by DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus.

At the embassy event, French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy said she was impressed by the assertive qualities of Bangladesh's women, many of whom are leading in business and civil society while the country's prime minister is also a woman.

She said France has a feminist foreign policy and will continue to promote women's empowerment in Bangladesh and elsewhere.

German Ambassador Achim Troster said their foreign policy and development strategy are focused on gender equality while underlining the need for equal opportunities for women for the overall development of society.