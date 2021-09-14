Foreign currencies worth Tk 12.51 crore seized at Dhaka airport

UNB
14 September, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 06:09 pm

Foreign currencies worth Tk 12.51 crore seized at Dhaka airport

UNB
14 September, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 06:09 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Members of the Aviation Security Force of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday seized a huge amount of foreign currencies including 54.75 lakh Saudi riyals and 20,200 Singapore dollars worth Tk 12.51 crore from a carton at the airport.

Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul-Ahsan, executive director of the airport, said the carton of a courier service named 'Star Express Line' was scheduled to go to Singapore from Export cargo village of the airport.

Suspecting something wrong, a member of the  Aviation Security Force checked the carton and found the foreign currencies.

However, no one was arrested in this connection.

