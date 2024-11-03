Foreign adviser to attend Kuwait conference on strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation

The conference will jointly be organised by the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Tajikistan and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT)

Foreign Affairs Md Touhid Hossain briefs media on Thursday (17 October). Photo: UNB
Foreign Affairs Md Touhid Hossain briefs media on Thursday (17 October). Photo: UNB

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain will represent Bangladesh at the high-level conference on "Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms – The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process" which will be held in Kuwait City from 4 November to 5 November.

The conference is important as it will broaden the scope and impact of the Dushanbe Process beyond Central Asia, said the United Nations, noting that this represents a new and significant development in counterterrorism cooperation around the world.

Adviser Hossain left for Kuwait today morning (3 November), said a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He is scheduled to return home on 6 November.

The conference will jointly be organised by the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Tajikistan and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

The event will bring together ministers of Foreign Affairs, and/or ministers with responsibility for counter-terrorism, senior officials and counter-terrorism experts primarily from the League of Arab States, Central Asia, Africa, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as member states of the UN Security Council, United Nations entities, international and regional organisations, academia, and representatives from academia, civil society, and the private sector, including youth, women and human rights actors.

This joint Kuwait-Tajikistan-UNOCT event will focus on preventing the movement of terrorists, enhancing collaboration, and building stronger partnerships to support more effective and agile border security and counter-terrorism measures.

The outcomes of the event will be reflected in the Kuwait Declaration that will be issued at the end of the Conference, according to the UN.

The conference is due to be sponsored by Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who has deputised Crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to represent him at the event.

It is scheduled to conclude on 5 November with the adoption of "Kuwait Declaration" on border security.

