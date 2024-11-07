Forces of mass uprising must remain united: CA’s special assistant

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus' Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam has called upon all the forces of the July-August mass uprising to remain united.

In a Facebook post, the Mahfuj Alam termed the interim government as a government which represents everyone and is nominated by the people.

"Through the mass uprising, people wanted to rebuild the country while the students wanted to remove the fascist system. 2,000 people did not give their lives just for an election. Removal of the fascist system was more important than unseating Sheikh Hasina," the assistant said.

"People want to see a new Bangladesh. Forces of the mass uprising should honour this wish of the people. Otherwise, it will be a betrayal to the martyrs," the adviser added.

In the Facebook post, Mahfuj Alam mentioned that there is a tendency to bring back the fascist system and a lack of interest in building a new system, which is disappointing.

"There is an attempt to go against the new generation. Many are trying to break the integrity of the forces of mass uprising. . They are finding it hard to accept the change, but they must do so," he further said.

"Our job right now is to build a new system. This is an unprecedented chance which no elected government may get. To accomplish the task, remain united, accept the new generation and help the government with their initiatives," he added.