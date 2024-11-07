Forces of mass uprising must remain united: CA’s special assistant

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 11:44 am

Related News

Forces of mass uprising must remain united: CA’s special assistant

In a Facebook post, the Mahfuj Alam termed the interim government as a government which represents everyone and is nominated by the people

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 11:44 am
Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Mahfuj Alam. Photo: Collected
Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Mahfuj Alam. Photo: Collected

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus' Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam has called upon all the forces of the July-August mass uprising to remain united.

In a Facebook post, the Mahfuj Alam termed the interim government as a government which represents everyone and is nominated by the people.

"Through the mass uprising, people wanted to rebuild the country while the students wanted to remove the fascist system. 2,000 people did not give their lives just for an election. Removal of the fascist system was more important than unseating Sheikh Hasina," the assistant said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"People want to see a new Bangladesh. Forces of the mass uprising should honour this wish of the people. Otherwise, it will be a betrayal to the martyrs," the adviser added.

In the Facebook post, Mahfuj Alam mentioned that there is a tendency to bring back the fascist system and a lack of interest in building a new system, which is disappointing.

"There is an attempt to go against the new generation. Many are trying to break the integrity of the forces of mass uprising. . They are finding it hard to accept the change, but they must do so," he further said.

"Our job right now is to build a new system. This is an unprecedented chance which no elected government may get. To accomplish the task, remain united, accept the new generation and help the government with their initiatives," he added.

Top News

Special Assistant to Chief Adviser / message / July uprising

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

15h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What is the reason for student protests in Dhaka University?

What is the reason for student protests in Dhaka University?

Now | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: Biden congratulated both Trump and Kamala

Presidential election in the United States: Biden congratulated both Trump and Kamala

43m | Videos
IPL 2025: Two days mega auction to be held in Jeddah

IPL 2025: Two days mega auction to be held in Jeddah

12h | Videos
Carew shines for years on robust liquor sales

Carew shines for years on robust liquor sales

14h | Videos