Forced hair cut: Rabindra University students continue hunger strike 

Boycotting classes and exams, students of Rabindra University in Sirajganj's Shahjadpur continued their hunger strike for the second consecutive day protesting forced haircuts.

Protesting students said two of their peers were hospitalised after they fell sick for fasting.

They also demanded the permanent expulsion of Farhana Yasmin Baten, the teacher accused of cutting the hair of 16 students forcibly.

Protesting student's leader Rukhsana Rapa said, "We will continue the hunger strike until our demand is met."

"Three of our peers became sick from the continuing hunger strike. Of them two were admitted to hospital," she added.

The students were protesting in front of the academic and administrative buildings of the university.

According to the students, Farhana Yasmin had previously told the male students to trim long hair.

On 26 September, she was standing with scissors in front of an examination hall where first-year students sat for the final examination.

She stopped the students whose hair was long. Later, she cut the hair of 16 students at the entrance.

The teacher then verbally abused the students inside the examination hall as well.

The incident went viral when the victim students posted about it on Facebook in protest.

However, Farhana Yasmin called Nazmul Hasan Tuhin, one of the protesting students, to her chamber.

She allegedly insulted him and threatened to expel him permanently from the university.

Tuhin tried to commit suicide by taking sleeping pills in his room at Shah Makhdum Hall the following day. He was then rescued and taken to hospital in critical condition.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College.

Denying the allegations, Farhana Yasmin said, "A few days ago, some students came to me and asked me to postpone the exam. When I refused, they indulged in such propaganda out of anger."

Regarding social media posts of the students, she said that students of other departments were spreading rumours on Facebook.

However, Farhana Yasmin Baten stepped down from three university posts Wednesday amid ongoing student protests.

She resigned as the chairman of Department of Cultural Heritage and Bangladesh Studies, assistant proctor, and a member of the proctorial board.

"Farhana Yasmin stepped down from the posts permanently. A five-member committee has also been formed to look into the hair cutting incident," said Abdul Latif, vice-chancellor and treasurer of the university on Wednesday morning.

The probe committee has been asked to submit a report within the next seven days, he added.

Rabindra University proctorial body member Rowshon Alam said, "We tried to convince students to postpone their movement but they are not agreeing with us. Their demand is not logical. A five-member committee was formed regarding this matter. Syndicate body will take necessary steps as per the committee's report,"

"We heard that some of the students have fallen sick. We informed medical team to look after that but we are trying to convince them to postpone their movement,"