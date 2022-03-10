Food security stressed at FAO conference: Agriculture minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 08:02 pm

Related News

Food security stressed at FAO conference: Agriculture minister

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 08:02 pm
File Photo
File Photo

Ensuring sustainable food security by overcoming the impacts of climate change in agriculture was a priority issue at the United Nations' FAO conference, said Agriculture Minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque on Thursday.

Bangladesh is hosting the 36th regional conference of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for the first time and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the ministerial-level meeting at the conference today.

Minister Razzaque was addressing a media briefing on the third day of the conference at InterContinental Dhaka in the city.

The minister said, "Sustainable food security with the introduction of climate resilience agriculture systems is being discussed at the meeting. Expanding the use of technology for the digitalisation of agriculture is also at the center of discussion."

The premier has stressed on enhanced cooperation among Asia-Pacific countries in agricultural research and education for ensuring food security. FAO needs to mobilise more resources so that new varieties of climate-resilient crops and technologies can be invented.  She also focused on the sharing of cutting-edge technologies among 46 FAO member states, Razzak said.

Referring to the prime minister's remarks, Razzaque said Bangladesh is now putting emphasis on three things- mechanisation, commercialization, and agro-processing. The country's agriculture sector is being modernized with the implementation of the processes mentioned.   

The use of technology in the entire farming process, from production to distribution, was another big agenda in today's meeting. Technology assets can play a significant role at each phase of the post-production value chain, said the minister, adding that yielding agricultural products without the use of pesticides was also a topic of discussion at the meeting.

Agriculture ministers, secretaries, and officials from other public and private organisations of 46 member countries attended the conference.

Top News

FAO Conference / Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque / food security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

6h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

1h | Videos
Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

1h | Videos
Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

1h | Videos
US rejects Poland's Mig 29 offer to Ukraine

US rejects Poland's Mig 29 offer to Ukraine

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh