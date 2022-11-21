Food security, economic stability, and fuel supply top agenda for Sunday's secretary meeting

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 10:44 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will participate in the meeting in person for the first time since Covid-related restrictions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to meet secretaries from different ministries and departments on Sunday next in a bid to figure out solutions to multifaceted crises amid global uncertainties. 

The premier will participate in the meeting in person at the Secretariat in the capital for the first time since Covid-related restrictions to discuss 10 key matters, with food security a top priority, officials familiar with the matter told The Business Standard.

Among other matters, ways to ensure economic stability, an adequate fuel supply, accountability in project implementation, and the use of information technology in government services will also be discussed, they added.

Regarding food security, the prime minister earlier expressed her concern and warned against a severe global food shortage in the upcoming year. To tackle the crisis, she has already given various instructions to the authorities concerned. This time, the premier might ask for ensuring the supply of fertilisers to farmers and bringing fallow land under cultivation.

Due to the ongoing economic crisis in the context of the Ukraine-Russia war, the government has already suspended the implementation of less important projects as part of its austerity measures. At the meeting of secretaries, the premier may stress further austerity in taking up projects.

Besides, there will be discussions on spending for government works, natural disaster management, and the Chattogram Hill Tracts. The premier will also talk about good governance and moral conduct.

The last secretarial meeting took place on 18 August last year, in which the prime minister participated virtually while all the secretaries were present at the NEC Conference Room in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the capital.

