Food processing machines dominate 12th Int’l Agro tech expo

Food processing machines dominated the 12th International Agro Tech Bangladesh 2024, drawing keen interest from entrepreneurs and aspiring businessmen with a bustling display of innovation and efficiency.

The three-day exhibition, jointly organised by the Rural Development Academy (RDA), Bogura, and Limra Trade Fairs and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, commenced yesterday at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) and will continue until 27 April.

Inaugurated by Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives Minister Tajul Islam, the exhibition features 325 companies from 14 countries showcasing various agro-tech products across 540 stalls.

Stalls showcasing food processing and packaging machines captivated the audience with seamless packaging of various food items.

Visitors watched with amazement as chanachur, a spicy snack mix, was fed into a tunnel of a medium-sized machine, and packaging material was transformed into shiny packets of the savory snack within seconds.

Adjacent to it, another machine packaged items such as saline, powdered milk, and powdered juice at the same speed.

According to stall owners, the exhibition mainly attracts entrepreneurs in the food processing sector looking for updated machinery along with aspiring businessmen who are keen on starting something of their own.

Talking to The Business Standard at the fair, Shafiqul Islam, an aspiring entrepreneur, said, "After graduation, I am looking into various sectors, where I can do business with a small amount of capital. That's the main purpose of my visit."

Inaugurating the expo, LGRD Minister Tajul Islam stressed the need for synergy between technology and craftsmanship. He said, "There is no alternative to modernisation of agriculture to take the country forward in the agriculture-dependent economy of Bangladesh. For this, the use of advanced agricultural technology, which has now become essential, should be increased."