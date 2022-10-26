Food prices to jump even higher: Home Minister 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan. File photo
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan. File photo

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that food prices will not decrease but will increase further. 

"Those who think that food prices will not rise, rather fall, they live in a fool's paradise," he said at the farewell ceremony for HSC candidates at Tejgaon Women's College in the capital on Wednesday (26 October).

Due to the war between Ukraine and Russia, commodity prices have increased, added the minister. 

He also noted that there is no alternative to load-shedding in the country as the government is unable to import fuel. 

"The situation will be back to normal by December," Kamal said. 
 

Home Minister / Food price

