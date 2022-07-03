Food ministry secures first place in integrity award, Road Transport 2nd, Aviation 3rd

The Ministry of Food has secured the first position among all ministries and departments implementing the National Integrity Strategy Action Plan for the fiscal year 2020-21.

Besides, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was awarded second place, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism won third place.

The food ministry received prestigious honours in the institutional category. Food Secretary Md Ismail Hossain received the crest and certificate on behalf of the ministry.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually attended the APA signing ceremony for FY2022-23 held at the capital's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Sunday.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque presented the crest and certificate of honor on behalf of the premier.

The 'Integrity Award' is given every year at the APA signing ceremony. During this year's APA signing ceremony, a total of 10 ministries and government bodies were awarded the Integrity Award-2022 for FY-2020-21.

State Minister for Public Administration Md Farhad Hossain and Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam were present on the occasion.

Members of the Cabinet, senior secretaries and officials of the Cabinet Division and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) were present at today's (3 July) event.

The Cabinet division introduced the Integrity Award Policy-2017 in recognition of achieving satisfactory targets in various indicators on the practice of integrity including professional skills in office work.