Food ministry forms 8 teams for drives against rice stockpiling

It is important to get a clear idea about how much food our country has in its stocks after domestic production. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Ministry of Food has formed eight teams for conducting drives against those traders who are stockpiling rice in an attempt to create a false rice crisis in the market.

The teams will investigate if anyone is stockpiling rice and will take action against them.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by the Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder at his office on Tuesday (31 May), said Md Kamal Hossain, public relations officer of the food ministry.

To prevent illegal stockpiling it was also decided that letters would be sent to the deputy commissioners and upazila nirbahi officers, and also to the NSI, RAB and the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection.

He also directed the officials of the agriculture ministry, the food ministry and the commerce ministry to hold a joint meeting regarding the issue.

A control room has been opened in the Ministry of Food for this purpose. It has been requested to call +88022233802113, 01790499942 and 01713003506 to report any information of illegal stockpiling to the control room.

The meeting was attended by the acting secretary, additional secretaries, director general and other senior officials of the food ministry.

Earlier on Monday, the prime minister had instructed those concerned to take strict action against those hoarding rice for curbing a rise in the price of the staple during the ongoing Boro season.

The prime minister also directed the commerce, food and agriculture ministers and their secretaries to take immediate steps to find out the reasons behind any rice price hike through monitoring and supervision.

On Sunday, good quality Miniket rice was selling for Tk70 per kg in wholesale shops at the Krishi Market in the capital, while retail consumers had to spend Tk74-75 per kg for the same rice. Per kg wholesale standard Miniket was Tk64-65, and Tk68-70 in the retail market. Another variety of the rice was available for Tk65 and Tk60 in the retail and wholesale markets respectively.

Wholesale Swarna and Paijam rice are Tk45-46 per kg Tk50 in the retail market, while good quality Nazirshail rice has crossed Tk80 per kg.

According to TCB's Sunday market analysis, compared to last year, fine rice is selling at 7% higher this season while medium quality fine rice is 4% higher in cost, and coarse rice is 6.5% higher.

