Food Minister warns officials against negligence in OMS food distribution

Bangladesh

19 May, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 03:16 pm

Related News

Food Minister warns officials against negligence in OMS food distribution

He said 14 lakh beneficiaries will be able to collect OMS rice and flour through this special card and more beneficiaries will be brought under the programme in the future

19 May, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 03:16 pm
Food Minister warns officials against negligence in OMS food distribution

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday warned the officials concerned of jail and fine if negligence is found in the distribution of products under OMS programme.

"If there is any negligence in the distribution of OMS goods, the dealer and the officials concerned of the food department will be accountable, monitoring has already been strengthened," he said while inaugurating the sale of rice and flour at fair prices through Open Market Sale(OMS) cards at Ansar Camp bus stand in the capital's Mirpur.

The minister said if OMS products are distributed through cards, the tendency of taking rice and flour more than once will be stopped.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It will also be easy to identify whether the cardholder is from another area and it will be possible to reach OMS goods to the real poor people, he added.

He said 14 lakh beneficiaries will be able to collect OMS rice and flour through this special card and more beneficiaries will be brought under the programme in the future.

He instructed the officials concerned to remain watchful so that there is no duplication in the card disbursement.

The food minister said farmers will lose interest in production if they do not get a fair price for their produce.

To encourage them, the government has increased the price of paddy by Tk2 in the Boro procurement season, he said.

Food Secretary Md Ismail Hossain and Additional Director General of Directorate General of Food Md Abdullah Al Mamun addressed the function as special guests.

Later, the minister handed over packets of OMS rice and flour sold through cards to the beneficiaries at the centre.

Top News

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder / OMS programme / OMS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

6h | Wheels
Ciku Kimeria. Sketch: TBS

How are museums still justifying keeping stolen artefacts?

7h | Panorama
Every Saturday, around 30 participants meet at Panaderia restaurant for what they call “open sessions” to indulge in all things tabletop games. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Exploring the world of Bangladesh’s tabletop game enthusiasts

7h | Panorama
Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Another Bangladeshi on top of Everest

Another Bangladeshi on top of Everest

1h | Videos
How is the space station in its orbit?

How is the space station in its orbit?

4h | Videos
Maize production in Bangladesh rises sharply in last decade

Maize production in Bangladesh rises sharply in last decade

5h | Videos
All big brands can lose the automobile market

All big brands can lose the automobile market

7h | Videos