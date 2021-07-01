Food minister warns of action against rice stockpiling

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has said deputy commissioners across the country have been directed to intensify activities of the market monitoring committees to take action against hoarders.

While addressing a meeting with leaders of rice mill owners from his official residence in Dhaka on Thursday morning, he also called upon the millers to inform the district administration and the food ministry of the illegal stockists, says a press release.

He also directed the Directorate General of Food to prepare a list of rice mill owners who failed to supply rice as per the agreement with the government.

The food minister said, "The country has seen sufficient yields of crops so there will be no crisis of food grains. In this situation, an increase in the prices of rice in the market is unreasonable."

If necessary, food grains will be imported with higher tax exemption, he added.

Calling on rice mill owners to be humane, the minister said, "Supply rice in the market with minimum profit."

Mohammad Yusuf, director-general of the Department of Agricultural Marketing; and Bablu Kumar Saha, director-general, Department of Consumer Protection also spoke at the event presided over by Dr Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, secretary to the food ministry.

Besides, leaders of rice millers from different districts of the country expressed their views. At that time, they promised to supply 100% rice within the stipulated time frame.

Belal Ahmed of the Auto Rice Mill Owners Association of Naogaon district said many companies are packaging rice and selling it at higher prices in the market. Again many small traders are now stockpiling paddy in the hope of selling at higher prices, he added.

"If the supply is increased through imports, the stockpiled paddy will start coming to the market and the prices of rice will also come down."

Md Erfan Ali, owner of Erfan Group in Chapainawabganj, said many people have stockpiled paddy without having a food grain license.

Mill owners are not able to buy paddy due to the crisis in the market. As a result, many rice millers are not able to deliver rice to food warehouses on time as per the agreement. At the same time, he requested the authorities to take strict action against illegal stockpiling.

Khwaja Abdul Hannan, additional secretary (Procurement and Supply) of the food ministry, informed the meeting that the target for rice procurement by 30 June this year was 85%. Collection operations have been hampered by the coronavirus situation and the recent heavy rains. As of 30 June, 57% parboiled rice collection target and 46% sun-dried rice were achieved.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Food, field-level officials of the food directorate and representatives of the mill attended the virtual meeting.