Food minister threatens resignation after RFB official says he owns rice mill

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 06:30 pm

Related News

Food minister threatens resignation after RFB official says he owns rice mill

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 06:30 pm
Food minister threatens resignation after RFB official says he owns rice mill

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, in a live webinar, threatened to resign after an official of Right to Food Bangladesh (RFB) said that the minister himself was an owner of a rice mill.

While addressing a webinar titled 'Food production and import situation' organised by Right to Food Bangladesh, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) economist Nazneen Ahmed was discussing how mill owners affect the rice market. 

Suddenly, an official of Right to Food Bangladesh said that the minister himself was the owner of a rice mill.

Hearing the allegation, chief guest of the webinar Chandra Majumder angrily asked, "Who raised this allegation? I don't want to run the ministry with this stigma. If necessary, I will leave the ministry.

"If you want, I will resign now and I think I should leave this webinar," the minister said.

The minister later explained that he is a farmer and grew up in a farmer family. He had to hear the allegations of 'rice trader' many times and it was damaging his reputation.

"There is no rice mill in my village Niyamotpur," thee minister said, denying the allegation.

The Right to Food Bangladesh official later apologised. 

Right to Food Bangladesh and PKSF Chairman Qazi Kholiquzzaman presided over the webinar and also apologised for the incident.

Top News

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder / resignation / UNDP / Rice Mills

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel