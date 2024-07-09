Food minister for supplying safe food to hospitals

Food minister for supplying safe food to hospitals

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has called for supplying safe foods to the patients admitted to hospitals, as it's very important for their early recovery.

"Rotted and adulterated foods are detrimental to the health of patients. So, utmost importance should be given on ensuring safe food to them," he added.

The minister came up with the observation while addressing the hospital management committee meeting of Niamatpur Upazila Health Complex in Naogaon district today (9 July) as the chief guest.

He said all the doctors, nurses and employees should discharge their duties with the utmost sincerity and honesty for proper management and improving quality of services in hospitals.

He mentioned that good behaviours of doctors are very significant for recovery of patients. Doctors should remain absent from prescribing unnecessary antibiotics as it's harmful to the patients instead of benefits in the long terms.

Minister Sadhan Majumder said the government supplies medicines to the hospitals for distribution among patients free of cost and called for proper monitoring for proper uses of those.

Similarly, he suggested not sending requisition of unnecessary medicines to the central storage.

With Upazila Chairman Farid Ahmed in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Imtiaz Morshed, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mahbubul Alam and Upazila Vice-chairmen Raihan Kabir and Nazmin Ara Khatun.

