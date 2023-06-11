Food diplomacy can promote better understanding between countries: Thai envoy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 09:10 pm

The envoy was inaugurating a 14-day-long Thai Food Festival at The Westin Dhaka

Makawadee Sumitmor, Thailand's Ambassador to Dhaka, has said food diplomacy can promote better understanding between countries.

While inaugurating a Thai food festival on Sunday at Westin Dhaka, she said "Bangladesh is the second largest source country of foreign tourists in Thailand and the festival would help to attract more."                                            

The festival titled "Taste of Thailand" is taking place at Seasonal Taste Restaurant of Westin from 11 to 24 June.                                                        

"The food festival will be helpful to promote better understanding between the countries," said the envoy, terming it "food diplomacy". 

More than 50 traditional food items will be available at the 14-day-long festival, according to the Westin authority, the organiser of the event. 

Some signature Thai cuisines -- Gai satay, Neua Yang Bai Chaplu, Dom tum tod, Tod mun pla, Nam Prik, Thai Salads like Larb Gai, Yum woon sen, Tom Yum Goong, Nam sai soup -- along with live stations and many other popular Thai dishes, desserts are being showcased at the event.

"These authentic Thai dishes promise our guests an extraordinary culinary journey through the vibrant and rich flavours of Thailand," Md Shakawath Hossain, chief executive officer of Unique Hotel and Resorts, said.                             

"Adding to the excitement, two MasterChefs from Thailand will showcase their culinary prowess and authenticity throughout the festival. Guests can expect an extensive array of authentic Thai dishes, ranging from savoury curries to refreshing salads, and exquisite desserts," he added.

The exclusive buffet dinner spread is priced at Tk7,500 net per person and guests can avail of "Buy One Get One (B1G1) and Buy One Get Two (B1G2)" offers by using credit and debit cards from several partnering banks throughout the festival.

The festival will also feature traditional Thai music and cultural performances, enhancing the overall ambiance and providing a truly immersive experience.

