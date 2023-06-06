Food aid to 23 Rohingyas opting for repatriation to Myanmar resumed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 09:49 pm

The Rohingyas were forced to leave their homes and settle in makeshift refugee camps around six years ago. Photo: Reuters
The Rohingyas were forced to leave their homes and settle in makeshift refugee camps around six years ago. Photo: Reuters

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has resumed providing food assistance to 23 Rohingya people belonging to four families in Cox's Bazar.

Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and Additional Secretary to the government Mizanur Rahman said the agency resumed the service from Tuesday after the RRCC office explained the matter to them.

The UN agency on Monday stopped providing food aid to these 23 Rohingyas who voluntarily agreed over repatriation to Myanmar under a pilot project.

ON 5 May these Rohingyas were brought from Bhasan Char to the transit camp before the delegation visited Myanmar's Rakhine as part of a negotiation deal between Bangladesh and Myanmar Rohingyas' repatriation to the latter country.

"There has been a misunderstanding as UNHCR has no idea for how long the food supply will be given to these 4 families," said Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Md Shamchuddauza Nayan.

A UNHCR official, who did not wish to be named, also confirmed that food supplies to the four families have been restored.
 

