FM urges NAM to allow members sharing resources

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said the Non-aligned movement (NAM) should allow free mobility of capital, technology and labour within its member states.

He said it is imperative for the membership to put fewer restrictions on the mobility of resources to help boost economic growth, reduce poverty and more equitable distribution of income to achieve the major goals under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Foreign Minister was addressing the 60th Anniversary event of the NAM in Belgrade, said a press release.

Stressing the relevance of NAM, he highlighted the emerging challenges such as climate change, terrorism, violence etc that warrant collective action by the NAM members.

The basic rights of human beings are still unmet in many parts of the world, the Foreign Minister added.

The Foreign Minister expressed dismay at the global inequalities in access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Our remarkable progress in vaccine development failed to contain the deadly virus due to vaccine nationalism and vaccine politicisation," he continued.

Dr Momen urged the global community to address the vaccine gap immediately by treating the Covid-19 vaccine as a global public good.

He called upon the NAM countries to work together towards post-pandemic sustainable recovery and proposed to strengthen South-South and triangular cooperation including through the establishment of a forum of Ministers of Foreign, Finance and Development of the global South.

"The forum will provide a platform to explore potentials of the Southern countries and share experience, expertise, technology and resources to promote sustainable development," he added.

The Foreign Minister is leading a Bangladesh delegation to the 60th Anniversary event of the Non-aligned Movement being held in Belgrade on 11 and 12 October.