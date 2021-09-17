FM urges Myanmar to ensure sustainable Rohingya return 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 September, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 11:55 am

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen recently called upon Myanmar to comply with ICJ provisional measures and ensure the sustainable return of Rohingyas.
 
"Bangladesh would like to categorically reiterate that the earliest repatriation of all forcibly displaced Rohingyas back to their ancestral homeland in Rakhine in safety and dignity remains our compelling priority'', said Momen while addressing the 21st Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) held virtually in London on Thursday. 

Dr Momen also called upon key Commonwealth members including the UK, Commonwealth Chair-in-Office, to engage with Myanmar for its compliance with the 'Provisional Measures' by the ICJ and expedite the return of the Rohingyas to their ancestral homes in Myanmar, said a press release. 

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss especially highlighted Commonwealth's agenda on Rohingya under country situation Bangladesh, while UK's Commonwealth Minister Lord Ahmad praised Bangladesh's humanitarian leadership in sheltering the Rohingyas and reaffirmed the UK's continued diplomatic efforts for safe and sustainable return of the Rohingyas to Myanmar. 

On the question of Covid-19 vaccines, Foreign Minister reiterated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call for vaccines to be delivered as global public goods without discrimination and disparity and urged Commonwealth Ministers to raise collective voices for early and equitable distribution of vaccines under the COVAX.

The Foreign Minister also informed the meeting that as the lead country for the Commonwealth Business-to-Business Connectivity Cluster, Bangladesh hosted the first virtual High-level B2B Connectivity Dialogue last year, promoting a tech-driven low-carbon business recovery model, and a Commonwealth digital marketplace. 

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and the Governor of the Commonwealth Board of Governors Saida Muna Tasneem participated in the meeting and presented the report on the Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana meeting chaired by Bangladesh Foreign Minister last Tuesday.
 

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Rohingya / Myanmar

